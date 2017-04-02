Medical expert holds forum on opioid addiction in Saginaw

The threat of opioid addiction continues to have an impact on Mid-Michigan. An event this weekend looked to shed light on the nationwide epidemic.

"There are more people dying of opioids than guns and knives," said Dr. William Morrone. "In the Saginaw, Midland Bay County Community we have had a great spike in heroin use. We probably have around three to four thousand people using heroin, and we have in the Tri-counties area 80, 90, 100 overdose deaths in the three counties."

Morrone said those numbers are in the last year alone.

Lula Woodard came to the community outreach event. She said she knows a thing or two about overcoming addition.

She has been sober for two decades.

"I've seen it. I know how to recognize it when I see it. You can't play around with it," Woodard said.

Now, Woodard focuses her time on helping people get treatment.

"You need a support group. I am so grateful I had wonderful support in my family, my friends and my church. I am now able to help support other people, because you can't do it by yourself,” she said.

Morrone said letting people know the real dangers behind drugs like Oxycontin, Vicodin and heroin are important.

He said many addictions start in the medicine cabinet.

"Our people are dying. Our citizens. Our brothers and sisters. Our children," Morrone said.