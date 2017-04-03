President calls "Fake Trump/Russia story" a "total scam" as investigations ramp up

President Donald Trump singled out NBC “Meet The Press” moderator Chuck Todd over the weekend, asking when “Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd” and NBC will stop covering the “fake Trump/Russia story.” This as Russian meddling in U.S. politics last yearl heats up again this week in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Trump fired off two tweets Saturday, first asking when Todd and NBC will stop covering any Russian government ties to the White House, then vilifying NBC as the same network that perpetuated the theory he had “no path to victory” before the election. Mr. Trump dubbed NBC’s coverage a “total scam.” Todd discussed Russia Friday on NBC’s “Nightly News.”

Todd wasted little time responding to Trump’s Twitter explosion.

Mr. Trump didn’t stop tweeting criticisms of news outlets from there, saying the “failing New York Times finally” got something right and linking to a story about a lack of insurance companies under Obamacare.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.