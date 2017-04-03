TRAFFIC ALERT: Closures on M-15, M-142 begin Monday

Starting Monday, the Genesee County Road Commission begins reconstructing part of Mt. Morris Road, east of M-15.

The detour route takes drivers into Stanley and German Roads.

Work is expected to wrap up in August.

MDOT will also be resurfacing six miles of M-142 in Huron County, from M-19 to Johnston Road.

You can expect daytime lane closures.

The nearly $4 million project is scheduled to end in August.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.