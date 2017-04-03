TRAFFIC ALERT: Closures on M-15, M-142 begin Monday - WNEM TV 5

TRAFFIC ALERT: Closures on M-15, M-142 begin Monday

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Starting Monday, the Genesee County Road Commission begins reconstructing part of Mt. Morris Road, east of M-15. 

The detour route takes drivers into Stanley and German Roads. 

Work is expected to wrap up in August. 

MDOT will also be resurfacing six miles of M-142 in Huron County, from M-19 to Johnston Road. 

You can expect daytime lane closures. 

The nearly $4 million project is scheduled to end in August. 

