Man dead after SUV hits tree in Lapeer County

One person is dead after crashing into a tree.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. Sunday on Oregon Road in Oregon Township.

Deputies with the Lapeer County Sheriff's Department said the driver was heading east of Hayes Road in a 1992 GMC Yukon when he went over the center line and into a ditch before hitting a tree head-on.

The man, 60-year-old Ralph Pantke, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At this point, investigators don't believe speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Oregon Road was closed for approximately two-and-a-half hours while police investigated.

A medical situation did not occur prior to the crash, the sheriff's department said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.