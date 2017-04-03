Student-organized event helps raise awareness about sexual assau - WNEM TV 5

Student-organized event helps raise awareness about sexual assault

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI (WNEM) -

A local college hopes to raise awareness about sexual assault. 

Delta College will host a student-organized event called "Woke: A Proactive Approach to Protection and Prevention." 

The event features TV5's Family Matters Expert Dr. Thomas Haller. It's being held at the college's lecture theater in room G-101 at 6 p.m. Monday. 

The meeting follows the report of a sexual assault in February that police later said did not happen on the college's campus. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

