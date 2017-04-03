Student-organized event helps raise awareness about sexual assault

A local college hopes to raise awareness about sexual assault.

Delta College will host a student-organized event called "Woke: A Proactive Approach to Protection and Prevention."

The event features TV5's Family Matters Expert Dr. Thomas Haller. It's being held at the college's lecture theater in room G-101 at 6 p.m. Monday.

The meeting follows the report of a sexual assault in February that police later said did not happen on the college's campus.

