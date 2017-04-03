AAA: Statewide average gas prices rise 15 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 15 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.45 per gallon. That's about 36 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.39 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest average was about $2.48 in the Jackson area.

The Detroit-area's average is about $2.45 per gallon, roughly 14 cents less than last week's average.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.