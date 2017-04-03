REMINDER: Saginaw company looks to fill 100 full-time positions

On the hunt for a new job? A Saginaw company is looking for you.

Morley is hosting a job fair Tuesday, April 4 to screen candidates for over 100 full-time positions. First, second, third and temporary shifts are available.

The job fair runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bay and McCarty Road location.

The company is looking to fill positions in general customer service, medical customer service and bilingual skills.

