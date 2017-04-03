REMINDER: Saginaw company looks to fill 100 full-time positions - WNEM TV 5

REMINDER: Saginaw company looks to fill 100 full-time positions

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
none none
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

On the hunt for a new job? A Saginaw company is looking for you.

Morley is hosting a job fair Tuesday, April 4 to screen candidates for over 100 full-time positions. First, second, third and temporary shifts are available.

The job fair runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bay and McCarty Road location.

The company is looking to fill positions in general customer service, medical customer service and bilingual skills.

For more information, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.