PSA video shows the deadly consequences of distracted driving

A public service announcement is showing there is no safe way to use a cell phone while driving – even hands free.

Research shows the brain remains distracted for 27 seconds after dialing, changing music or sending a text using voice commands.

Distracted driving takes many forms, but cell phone use is at the top.

A PSA video posted by the National Safety Council shows a mother driving with her young son in the backseat when she gets a call from her husband. The mother uses her hands-free option to take the call, but the action proves to still be a distraction as she runs a stop sign.

Throughout the video, a child's voice can be heard reciting a bedtime prayer.

Now I lay me down to sleep.

I pray the Lord my soul to keep.

If I should die before I wake,

I pray to God my soul to take.

Watch the video below:

Last week, lawmakers introduced a new bill aimed at penalizing distracted drivers and helping prevent deadly accidents in Michigan.

It is against Michigan law to text and drive, but that doesn't stop many people from using their smartphone while behind the wheel.

A bill introduced into the state House would prohibit using all handheld devices for any reason including texting, talking or using apps - unless it has a voice controlled, hands-free option and is being used that way.

If the bill is passed the device would have to be mounted on the windshield, dashboard or center console. The hands-free option would also have to be operated with just a single swipe or tap.

The bill also calls for an increase in penalty for violators - $250 for the first time and up to $500 and two points by the third offense.