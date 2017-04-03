Man crashes car into emergency room entrance

Police say a man suspected of being under the influence of narcotics or alcohol has been injured after crashing a car into an emergency room entrance at a suburban Detroit hospital.

Wyandotte Police Department Lt. Archie Hamilton says the crash happened about 12:30 a.m. Monday at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

The Detroit News reports that witnesses told police that they believe the crash was intentional.

Hamilton says the 30-year-old Lincoln Park man had lacerations, but no one else was injured. He says the man was treated for his injuries and could face charges.

WDIV-TV reports crews worked Monday morning to repair damage at the emergency room entrance.

