15 Michigan beaches to visit this summer

Summer is just around the corner and that means long weekends enjoying some of Michigan’s beautiful beaches.

If you’re having trouble deciding which ones to visit, VacationIdea picked the top 15 in the state for you.

From the Upper Peninsula to Lake Michigan to right here in Mid-Michigan, here are a few ideas to get your summer planning started.

Click here for the slideshow of the top 15 beaches in the mitten.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.