Driver suffering medical issue crashes into Saginaw home

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a medical issue caused a driver to lose control of a vehicle and crash into a home.

The crash happened early Monday morning in the 1500 block of Maine Street in Saginaw.

Officials at the scene told TV5 the driver was taken to an area hospital where their condition is unknown.

The owner of the home was inside at the time of the crash. They said they heard "a big bang" and thought a tree had fallen on the home.

The house has damage to the foundation. A gas meter was hit but there was no leak, officials said. 

