CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Poop-flinging chimp hits grandma

A chimpanzee at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids put on quite the show over the weekend.

Jacob Mitchell posted the video Sunday, April 2 on YouTube. The chimp can be seen jumping up and down before it flings a handful of feces at the guests.

You hear a gasp from the crowd before the camera shows an elderly woman in a wheelchair with poop on her face.

Cheap shot, chimp!

Watch the video below:

