Update: Man charged, accused of beating roommate to death with hammer

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of his roommate.

Genesee County Central Dispatch got a call at 4:30 a.m. on April 3 from a man asking for a welfare check on another person.

When Genesee Township Police Officers arrived at 222 Piper Lane in the Highlands Estates manufactured home community they found 58-year-old Timothy Boyd dead.

Prosecutors allege that Demario Simpson repeatedly hit Boyd in the head with a hammer during a fight about money.

Investigators believe Simpson then called 911 from another location.

When officers talked to the man who called emergency dispatch they said he had blood on him.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mugshots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.