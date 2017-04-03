Midland County preparing to battle mosquitoes

It’s April and that means mosquitoes are getting ready to make a come-back.

But the Midland County Mosquito Control is ready to get rid of the biting pests.

Beginning this month more than 55,000 acres of woodland will be treated with larvicide dropped from airplanes.

The planes, identified by their yellow and white coloring, drop a bacterium called Bti, which produces a protein that is only toxic to mosquitoes and related flies, according to Midland County Mosquito Control.

Treatment is conducted between 6:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The program targets snowmelt mosquitoes, which lay their eggs in moist woodland depressions during the previous summer. Melting snow, spring rains, warmer temperatures and longer days cause the eggs to hatch.

Ground crews will also treat several small woodlots not included in the aerial program.

Homeowners are encouraged to do the following to help cut-back on mosquito production on their property:

Cleaning out bird baths, eaves, troughs, pool and boat covers

Clearing weeds and brush from ditches, catch basins and pond edges

Eliminate water-holding containers

Call Midland County Mosquito Control if you have standing water that cannot be removed

A scrap tire collection will also be held in efforts to get rid of mosquito breeding environments.

You can drop your tires at Midland Recyclers, 4305 E. Ashman Street, on Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Up to 10 passenger car size tires without rims per household will be accepted at no charge.

Appointments are required. Call (989) 631-1668 to schedule yours.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.