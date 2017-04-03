Detroit Tigers honor Mike Ilitch at Comerica Park - WNEM TV 5

Detroit Tigers honor Mike Ilitch at Comerica Park

DETROIT (CNN) -

The Detroit Tigers honored late owner Mike Ilitch with a giant "Mr. I" cut into the Comerica Park outfield grass.

Ilitch died in February.

He was 87-years old.

His son Chris Ilitch is now leading the family business including Little Caesars Pizza, the Tigers and Detroit Red Wings.

The Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox in Chicago.

