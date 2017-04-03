Organizations team up to raise awareness about child abuse

Organizations across the country are hoping you'll paint the town blue.

April is Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month. To spread the word anti-abuse and child service groups everywhere are planting blue pinwheels and donning blue ribbons.

"I really hope that it brings awareness. Child abuse is the silent epidemic," said Nyce Jenkins, executive director of the Weiss Child Advocacy Center.

Jenkins is hoping to stop child abuse in Genesee County for good.

"These pinwheels really represent a good childhood. We want kids in Genesee County to have that great childhood and even if they are victims of child abuse, we know that we have these organizations that are working with them to make sure that the rest of their childhood be a great one," Jenkins said.

To make sure that happens places like the Ennis Children's Center, Whaley Children Center and Priority Children are teaming up. On Monday they gathered at Hurley Medical Center to hold a moment of silence as they remember the lives lost to child abuse and neglect.

Mattie Pearson, a registered nurse at the hospital, said she sees too many little ones that have been abused.

"It's all cases. It doesn't matter where they come from, where that household comes from - rich, poor, black, white. It doesn't matter. It is everywhere. There is no rhyme or reason to this. It's just that we need to prevent them," Pearson said.

If you are interested in helping the organizations paint the town blue, you can call the Weiss Advocacy Center and get yourself a pinwheel. It will continue through the month of April.

Jenkins said if you see something to say something because it could save a young life.

"I really just want people to speak up. And more aware on what is going on as it relates to child abuse. It's happening in our county and it doesn't just happen in Flint. It happens all over," she said.

