Residents supporting police with yard signs

Every day officers and first responders put their lives on the line.

A campaign is returning to Mid-Michigan to show support for the men and women who wear a badge.

Yard signs have been popping up in Genesee County featuring the words "We back the badge."

"These guys do things that none of us or most of us would ever do," said Lucy Ham, real estate broker in Flushing.

She is encouraging everyone to respect and honor police.

"We just started thinking about here, what could we do to honor our policeman and let them know we are behind them and it's not all bad people," Ham said.

Ham and her associates started printing thousands of lawn signs that read "We back the badge." They give them out for free.

Sean Klein, who works with Ham, said they wanted people to look at law enforcement differently.

"We started it here because we kept hearing about things about our police officers. Men and women being ambushed and attacked and set up and just not supported and we thought we need to do something about that," Klein said.

Supporters can pick up a sign from the Lucy Ham Group.

Clayton Township Police Chief William Tucker said the signs are working.

"It just kind of gives us motivation to continue doing what we are doing and serve the community," Tucker said.

Ham said the signs keep flying off the shelves from Flushing to Saginaw and even to Lansing. She has no plans on stopping.

"As long as we need to do it we will do it," Ham said.

