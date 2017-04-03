New law allows businesses to deliver alcohol

Beer runs may now be a thing of the past.

A new state law is allowing certain Michigan retailers to deliver alcohol right to your doorstep.

Beginning last week retailers with a special license may deliver spirits, beer and wine to a consumer's home.

"Something new. We were pretty excited at first. We're still looking into it," said Michael Sous, owner of Jenny's Party Store.

His business and others like it can deliver alcohol right to consumers if certain requirements are met. However, Sous said he still has some concerns.

"We're still looking into liability. What happens when we deliver the alcohol? What if there's underage drinking at the home or the place we deliver to," Sous said.

In order to offer delivery, stores need to have two special licenses. The business must also use an employer or a licensed third party that is approved by the state as an alcohol server. Finally, that person must be able to verify the recipient of the liquor is 21 or older.

For now, customers at Jenny's Party Store have to get their drinks the old fashioned way. Sous said that could change, but it's too early to know.

"Not something we're going to be doing in the immediate future, but something we're looking into," Sous said.

