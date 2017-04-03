Michigan boy, 16, charged in letter carrier's sexual assault

A 16-year-old southwestern Michigan boy has been charged in the sexual assault of a U.S. Postal Service worker.

Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic says Monday in a release that the female letter carrier was dragged Friday to the side of the teen's home in Benton Harbor.

The teen was arrested later at his home and charged in juvenile court with kidnapping and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Sepic says he is seeking a waiver to charge the teen in adult court. A waiver hearing is scheduled for April 18.

The teen was being held on bond in the county juvenile detention center.

Benton Harbor is just north of the state line with Indiana.

