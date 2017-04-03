UPDATE: Missing child returned; father arrested

A father has been arrested after a missing child was returned to her mother.

Vadalynn Owings, 3, was last seen in the area of 409 Crescent Ave. in Holly at 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the girl was taken by her father Brent Owings.

Owings was also wanted for questioning regarding an assault that happened in Holly Township.

He returned the girl to her mother and was arrested on unrelated charges.

