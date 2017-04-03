Police locate missing teen, vehicle - WNEM TV 5

Police locate missing teen, vehicle

Posted: Updated:
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said the teenager who took her family's vehicle is now back home.

Lily Peacock, 15, took a 2004 silver diesel Ford truck from her family's home on Monday, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office sought the public's help in locating her. She was returned home Monday evening.

