Police seek help identifying burglary suspect

The Flint Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a burglary suspect.

The Admiral Gas Station at 4646 S. Dort Highway was burglarized sometime after 10 p.m. on March 19, police said.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect.

If you have any information who he is contact Det. Bridgett Balasko at 810-237-6966 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

