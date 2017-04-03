Police seek help identifying burglary suspect - WNEM TV 5

Police seek help identifying burglary suspect

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Flint PD) (Source: Flint PD)
(Source: Flint PD) (Source: Flint PD)
(Source: Flint PD) (Source: Flint PD)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The Flint Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a burglary suspect.

The Admiral Gas Station at 4646 S. Dort Highway was burglarized sometime after 10 p.m. on March 19, police said.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect.

If you have any information who he is contact Det. Bridgett Balasko at 810-237-6966 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.