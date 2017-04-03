1 in critical condition after Flint crash - WNEM TV 5

1 in critical condition after Flint crash

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Two people were taken to the hospital and one of them is in critical condition following a crash in Flint.

The accident happened at the corner of Tacken and Corunna in Flint on Monday about 7 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

