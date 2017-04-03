Dash cam footage shows pursuit of shooting suspect

A local shooting in February led to a police chase and now police have released the dash cam video.

The video shows the moment police were able to bring the vehicle to a stop and nab the suspect.

It shows a high speed car chase down residential streets in Saginaw. Police were trying to stop a man who they said was armed and dangerous.

Police were on the tail of 42-year-old Torye Gilbert.

They said Gilbert fired multiple shotgun rounds at his ex-girlfriend as she left work at the Morley building in Saginaw Township.

She was struck in the leg before being able to drive away.

Police spotted Gilbert's SUV on Saginaw's east side a short time later, which led to the high speed chase.

"We had a man armed with a shotgun initially that had shot somebody, that was the reason for the pursuit," Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said.

In the video the suspect is seen running stop signs and driving recklessly. The trooper then performs what is called a PIT maneuver, which stands for precision immobilization technique.

"The patrol car is actually coming up with the front quarter panel, lining itself up, placing the front quarter panel with the real corner panel of that vehicle. You're then turning into the vehicle and when you turn into the vehicle it causes the front vehicle to spin," Kaiser said.

He said the maneuver is when the fleeing vehicle is going less than 40 miles per hour. In this case it happened when Gilbert slowed down to make a turn.

In the video the state trooper slams into the back end of Gilbert's vehicle and the chase ends one minute and 45 seconds after it began. Back up officers arrived and took Gilbert into custody.

"It is a fantastic technique when used properly. When the opportunity presents itself, it will eliminate a pursuit. It will safely stop a pursuit before they hit or kill somebody," Kaiser said.

Kaiser said state police troopers are the only officers in Michigan trained in the PIT maneuver.

Gilbert was charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.