Tigers opener in Chicago washed out

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago White Sox have postponed their season opener against the Detroit Tigers because of rain.

With the field drenched and no break in the forecast, the game was called off 91 minutes after the scheduled start Monday. It will be made up on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers are trying to get back to the playoffs after missing the postseason for the second straight year. They finished eight games behind Cleveland in the AL Central and fell just short of a wild card.

The White Sox are rebuilding coming off a 78-84 finish and their fourth straight losing season. They traded ace Chris Sale and outfielder Adam Eaton. Management stocked up on young players, hoping to turn around a franchise with one playoff appearance since 2005.

Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved.