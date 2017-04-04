Whistleblower suit filed against city of Flint, Mayor Weaver

A whistleblower lawsuit has been filed against a Mid-Michigan community.

The lawsuit against the city of Flint and Mayor Karen Weaver was filed Monday in Detroit by Stacey Erwin Oakes.

Oakes was fired from her position as city attorney in January. She claimed her dismissal came after she refused to sign off on a retroactive contract for a Flint adviser, which she believed would violate IRS rules.

Her attorney told the Detroit Free Press damages are at least "well into six figures."

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.