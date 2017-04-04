How to save on Spring Break travel and airfare

A majority of schools across Michigan are on Spring Break this week and that means busy airports and rising airfares.

The Travel Security Administration (TSA) expects 62 million flyers for Spring Break. This is one of the biggest travel seasons of the year, and finding a low-priced air ticket continues to be a challenge.

"In many ways, travel is cyclical and one common theme is that airfare costs increase when kids are out of school," said Vicky Evans, Assistant Vice President, Travel Sales Development, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "We normally see airfares rise during Spring Break, slip lower in April and May, then shoot back up in the summer. Having knowledge of some basic principles when booking your flight can go a long way in helping you get the most for your money."

Here are some tips from AAA to finding the cheapest airfare:

Book early. Air carriers want to fill every seat on the plane. They base their rates on supply and demand. Prices will be higher on flights with few available seats. Conversely, when empty seats are in high supply, the prices are adjusted to entice travelers to book.

Shop on a Monday or Tuesday, between midnight and 5 a.m. Any flights - booked during the day, that are not paid in full - are released at midnight, a time when most people are sleeping. This means more seat availability, reduced demand, and cheaper airfares.

Delete computer cookies. If you check an air carrier's website multiple times a day and notice the price of the flight has changed, try deleting your computer cookies. Otherwise, the website may remember that you visited before and might not show the lowest price available.

Travel during off-peak times. Airfare is often much cheaper for early-morning or late-night flights. Since these times are inconvenient for many travelers, fares tend to be cheaper.

Get quotes from regional airports. Oftentimes regional airports offer cheaper flights than international airports.

Bundle. Travelers can find incentive pricing when booking their airfare together with a hotel and/or rental car.

Friday, Sunday and Monday tend to be the busiest days for travel. Experts said the majority of international travelers start their vacations on a weekend. If you are going on an international flight, make sure your passport is up-to-date.

