Local comic book store works to improve literacy

A local comic book store is working to improve literacy by giving folks something fun to read.

Cashman’s Comics in Bay City will be giving away free comics as part of one of the largest events in the comic book industry – Free Comic Book Day!

Thousands of participating stores host families and kids for the event as they give away millions of comics to fans to promote the love of reading.

"Free Comic Book Day is an incredibly fun event, especially for kids and families. There's truly something for everyone of all ages, and it's a great way to get kids reading," said John Cashman, co-owner of Cashman's Comics. "Even if you've never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone to Cashman's Comics on May 6th, because we believe everyone will find something they'll enjoy."

This is the 16th year Cashman’s has celebrated Free Comic Book Day. Cashman said it’s a way to offer the community a fun, family-oriented event.

"Nearly half of the Free Comic Book Day comics are for all ages," Cashman continued. "Comics have proven themselves to get kids engaged with storytelling. Kids who read growing up develop better communication and logical thinking skills, show enhanced concentration, and are more likely to succeed academically compared to their peers. We're proud comics can provide fun, wholesome family entertainment while developing these crucial skills."

Free Comic Book Day kicks off Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. at Cashman's Comics located at 1018 S. Madison Avenue in Bay City.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.