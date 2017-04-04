Local credit union takes over Saginaw credit union - WNEM TV 5

Local credit union takes over Saginaw credit union

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A local credit union is taking over another credit union. 

The Detroit Free Press reported Elga Credit Union in Burton has acquired Valley State Credit Union in Saginaw. 

Valley State determined they could not recover from its financial troubles 

The credit union was apparently dealing with an increase in delinquent loans. 

