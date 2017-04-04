Surveillance photos released of armed robbery suspect

Authorities need your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

It happened on Tuesday, April 4 about 3:28 a.m. at the Valero gas station located on Main Street in Lexington.

Investigators said a man wearing a bandanna over his face entered the gas station with a handgun and demanded cash from the register. as well as lottery tickets.

The man left the store on foot heading south with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt during the robbery, police said.

He is described as 5’10” to 6’ tall with a thin build. Police believe he is in his late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 810-648-8360 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.