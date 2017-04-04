Kevin Bacon brings folk-rock band to Bay City

It's time to cut loose, Kevin Bacon is bringing his folk-rock band to Bay City.

Bacon is best known for his roles in “Footloose,” “Tremors,” and “A Few Good Men.” Before his acting career, though, he gigged with his musician brother, Michael. The brothers formed a folk-rock band in the 90s and have since released eight albums.

The Bacon Brothers will visit Bay City on Saturday, June 17 as part of their summer tour. The show will be played at Wenonah Park. Gates open at 5 p.m. and general admission tickets cost $20.

VIP seats range from $35 to $45.

