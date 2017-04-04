City hall in Bay City evacuated for suspected natural gas leak

Authorities say a city hall in Bay City was evacuated Tuesday following a suspected natural gas leak.

Bay City Fire Chief Kelly Prieur told TV5 the fire department was called about 8:18 a.m. after a feint odor of natural gas was reported at the government building.

Prieur said employees were evacuated and firefighters shut down the airway system, which made the odor go away. Consumers Energy arrived and could not detect any natural gas in the building and an all-clear was given, Prieur said.

Employees were allowed back in about 9:30 a.m.

