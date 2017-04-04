Update: Amish children riding horses discover body

Amish children riding horses in Hillsdale County discovered a man’s body, and now an autopsy has revealed the man died of gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man's body was found on April 2 at 3:51 p.m.

The sheriff’s department reports that the kids were riding horses in the area of Dimmers Road near Gilmore Road in Camden Township when they found the body of a white man in his mid-to-late-30s.

The sheriff's department reports that they are attempting to identify the man through DNA samples obtained during the post mortem exam.

If you have any information on the unidentified man, or the circumstances surrounding his death, call the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 437-7317.

