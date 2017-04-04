McCree parking ramp to be closed indefinitely

Genesee County is closing the McCree parking ramp.

Effective Friday, April 7, 2017, all levels of the parking ramp, including the elevator and skywalk access will be closed indefinitely.

The ramp is located on Beach Street in Flint, across from the McCree Courts & Human Services Building.

It was built in the 1960s and has more than 800 parking spots, but has been deemed structurally unsafe.

