Hidden perks you may already be getting

Everybody likes free stuff, but many people may be missing out on hidden perks they don’t even know they’re getting.

Emily Costantino signed up for Amazon Prime for one reason.

“Honestly for the shipping.”

But it turns out Amazon Prime has lots of other freebies, besides free shipping, that many customers don’t know about.

“They have so many other perks that they give you. Free music, free movies, free books. All kinds of things you can take advantage of,” said Dr. Audrey Guskey, a Duquesne University Marketing Professor.

There’s also free photo storage and even discounts on diapers.

Many people are also not aware of hidden benefits on their phone.

Verizon users can stream the NFL network, playoff games and the Super Bowl for free.

Spring customers can watch the NBA plus some other networks.

AT&T has a perk that automatically plus you into free Wi-Fi at any affiliated hot spot, like Starbucks, McDonalds and Barnes & Noble.

And T-Mobile users can stream as much music as they wish.

Many credit cards come with extra benefits, like cash back, rental car insurance and extended warranties on certain products.

AAA members can get more than just travel perks.

"You think of AAA discounts for hotels, for rental cars, maybe even airline discounts. But a lot of time you don't think of it as going to a restaurant in the area or going to a store and actually getting 15, 20 percent off. So It's a very nice perk,” said Guskey.

Finding these perks just takes a little research.

"You really need to do your homework and recognize that there may be other opportunities for you to take advantage of," Guskey noted.

Opportunities that could lead to some freebies.

Copyright 2017 CBS. All rights reserved.