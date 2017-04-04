April snow showers?

It's April, spring is in the air, the weather is getting warmer, the grass is turning green, and allergies are back...not so fast. April might signal that spring has sprung, but that doesn't mean winter is ready to call it quits just yet.

Since 2012, the Tri-Cities have received anywhere from just a trace of snow during the month of April, up to about an inch and a half.

Flint would have similar numbers if it wasn't for last year.

In 2016, Flint actually received 6.8 inches of snow during the month of April. Most of that snow fell on April 9 and 10 when we received 2 and 3 inches of snow respectively.

If that wasn't enough, a couple of the top 25 heaviest snowfalls occurred in April.

Flint's second heaviest snowfall of all time came back on April 2 and 3 of 1975 when 17.3 inches of snow fell between the two days.

The Tri-Cities aren't immune to this either. The same April 2 and 3 storm in 1975 caused the eighth heaviest snowfall, dropping 14.4 inches of snow. An April 5 and 6 storm also caused the 25th heaviest snowfall in the Tri-Cities, dropping 10.9 inches of snow.

So it might be April, but keep that shovel handy.

