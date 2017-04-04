Missing child with autism found safe - WNEM TV 5

Missing child with autism found safe

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The 8-year-old boy with autism that went missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe, police said.

The boy, Logan, was last seen at 2806 Davenport in Saginaw.

He was located at a family member's home shortly after.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.