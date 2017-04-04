UP prosecutor won't file charges in sexting probe of 100s - WNEM TV 5

UP prosecutor won't file charges in sexting probe of 100s

MARQUETTE, MI (AP) -

An Upper Peninsula prosecutor says he won't file charges following an investigation into the exchange of sexually explicit images among hundreds of high school students.

Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Wiese announced Tuesday that exchanging the images via social media could be considered criminal but did not warrant the filing of charges.

Wiese says he's confident that "parents and school officials will give this matter the attention it deserves."

He says school officials, students and parents have cooperated in the investigation by surrendering phones and other electronic devices so the explicit material could be removed.

Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Jay Peterson tells The (Marquette) Mining Journal the investigation grew to include hundreds of students from six Marquette County school districts.

