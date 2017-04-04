Police make arrest in Flint homicide - WNEM TV 5

Police make arrest in Flint homicide

Police have made an arrest in a Flint homicide.

About a dozen police vehicles responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead.

Police said Tarrel Pounds, 30, died from a gunshot wound.

It happened at a home on the 6500 block of Cecil Drive in Flint about 3:45 p.m. Pounds was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect's name is being withheld pending arraignment.

The homicide remains under investigation.

