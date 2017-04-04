Cemetery volunteers hope to raise money for fence damaged during hit-and-run

A historic Mid-Michigan resting place is in need of repair.

Bay City's Pine Ridge Cemetery has been around for more than a century and a half, serving as a final home for thousands of locals and veterans.

The volunteers who maintain the cemetery need help.

"This is the most historic cemetery in Bay City," said Gerry Schroeder, president of Friends of Pine Ridge. "There are many of the pioneers of the city and veterans as well as Civil War vets buried here, almost 200 of them here. And we feel they deserve it."

The Friends of Pine Ridge group hopes to get a new fence. Two hit and run incidents caused some major damage to the existing fence.

"For one thing, we couldn't believe the car didn't get tangled up in the fence," Schroeder said.

While he hopes the drivers responsible own up to their mistakes, he hopes the drivers' insurance would help pay for the fence.

Schroeder is not putting all of his eggs in one basket, instead he is calling on the community to pull together and raise enough money for a permanent fix.

The group has been able to raise some money so far, but still not enough to get the job done.

"We need about $3,500, $4,000 only for the materials because the fence is going to be done by Bay City Farm Services. They've donated their free labor to us," Schroeder said.

If you want to help the group created a GoFundMe page.

