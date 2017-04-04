New bar features gender neutral restrooms

In a time when gender neutral bathrooms are a hot button issue, a new establishment in Mid-Michigan is breaking down barriers.

The Bourbon Company at the Bancroft in downtown Saginaw is providing more than food, cocktails and Michigan craft beer. It is creating a welcoming atmosphere with a gender neutral bathroom.

"We just want people to know they are welcome," said Ryan Seifferlein, owner of the Bourbon Company.

He is gearing up to open his new bar, which focuses on high quality bourbon and Michigan craft beer.

Seifferlein said everyone is invited and is using the bar's restrooms to prove it.

"Just something that is important to me and with the family members that I have and friends and myself, so it's something we are going to stick with," Seifferlein said.

He said he wanted to push the boundaries and give the establishment a more progressive, opening feel. That's why he made the bathrooms gender neutral.

Local patrons, like Eric Hammerbacher, said he doesn't see an issue.

"I think it's fine. Ya know, there isn't going to be people of different genders in the bathrooms at the same time. So it's welcoming of everybody," Hammerbacher said.

Seifferlein said the bar will have plenty of other features to keep customers coming back. Patrons will be able to take their own personal mug shot, as well as enjoy live entertainment.

Seifferlein said with all of the hard work and promising good times, he hopes the restrooms bring people in and not turn them away.

"It's gonna turn off some people, but overall we just want people to feel comfortable. They are single stall bathrooms so it's not that big of a deal in my opinion, but if one is empty use it. Our biggest thing is wash your hands," he said.

The bar is located at the corner of Washington and Genesee in Saginaw and will open soon.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.