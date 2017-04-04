Appeals court ends lawsuit over stun gun on diabetic

A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of an Oakland County deputy who used a stun gun to control a diabetic who was combative with paramedics.

The court on Tuesday reversed a decision and said Christopher Miracle used minimum force to bring Corey Hill under control during the emergency.

Miracle held his stun gun against Hill's thigh while paramedics tried to treat him with dextrose. Hill calmed down enough for an intravenous catheter to be used. But Hill sued, saying he suffered burns and his diabetes got worse.

The appeals court says the deputy had adjusted the stun gun and didn't use excessive force. The court says paramedics and Hill were at risk without some intervention in 2013.

Hill died of diabetes complications two years later.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.