Mid-Michigan sports legend dies

A towering figure in the Mid-Michigan sports world has died.

Central Michigan University graduate and Flint Central High School basketball coach Stan Gooch passed away on Monday.

Gooch famously led the team to back to back state championships from 1981 to 1983.

He has been inducted into the Flint Sports Hall of Fame, the Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the MHSCA Hall of Fame.

Gooch is survived by his wife and two children.

He was 82-years-old.

