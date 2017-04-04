Delta College holds panel to discuss healthcare

The Republican healthcare bill that collapsed in the House less than two weeks ago is back from the dead.

The White House is trying to win over conservatives who opposed the original legislation because it didn't go far enough to undo Obamacare.

The new proposal would let states opt out of Obamacare's 10 essential health benefits and opt out of rules that prevent insurers from raising premiums based on age, gender or health.

While Republicans are busy in Washington, people in Mid-Michigan gathered for an event that took the politics out of the issue. They looked at the potential future of healthcare.

"Obamacare was incredibly unpopular for six or seven years and now all of a sudden the numbers are shifting because people are seriously starting to look at this and say what exactly do I want," said Bob Moore, political professor at Delta College.

He said with each question answered people started to see the healthcare plan differently.

"For a long time this was a national issue. It was a Republican versus Democratic issue. Now people have had healthcare through Obamacare long enough," Moore said.

Beth Zieman is a nurse at Covenant Hospital. She said as Obamacare grows in popularity, doctors are swamped with questions that she said can't always be answered in a single stop at the doctor's office.

"You know, I'm under a time frame - get them out by noon. OK and I've got four patients waiting in the ER for you. And I can't effectively make sure my patients understand what it is I'm saying to them," Zieman said.

Pam Binder attended the panel at Delta Tuesday night. She said taking away the politics is key to understanding what Obamacare is all about.

"Because if we all take it personally and realize for our benefit and health and a good life, it's better to have health insurance than without," Binder said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.