Consumers: High winds, snow could cause outages

Consumers Energy is warning customers that the wind gusts and snow coming with the system Wednesday night could lead to outages.

The TV5 First Warn Weather Team reported this system will pack a wintry punch. Dry weather will stick around at least through early Wednesday afternoon, before scattered showers begin to inch back in by evening. The rain will turn to mix precipitation with heavier bursts of snow expected by Thursday.

Read the full forecast here.

Consumers, along with DTE, came under fire after a windstorm last month left more than a million people in the dark - some for up to eight days.

Consumers said it is ready to respond quickly to any serve interruptions.

