Injection-free vaccines? Researchers develop pill to replace needles

As many parents know, there's no fun in immunizing a child. The future of vaccinations might not include injections, though.

Scientists are working on a delivery system called MucoJet. It's a capsule that's inserted into the mouth against the cheek where it releases a jet stream of drugs.

It uses the principles of an elementary school volcano project - mix different substances together to produce a reaction that creates pressure and erupts.

“It would be great to be able to have better distribution of vaccines, so you don’t need nurses, especially in rural areas,” said Dorian Liepmann, a professor at University Of California, Berkeley. “Also, for parents who are worried about getting too many vaccines at one time, this will allow you to actually space out vaccines because you can do it at home, you don’t have to do it at the doctor.”

MucoJet was able to deliver vaccine-type drugs in rabbits.

More research is needed to see if it will work in humans.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS News. All rights reserved.