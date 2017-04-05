New indoor marketplace coming to Bay City

Organizers are getting to work setting up a new indoor marketplace in a Mid-Michigan community.

City Market is coming to the former J.C. Penney building on Center Avenue in Bay City. The market will lease space to as many as 50 unique vendors.

Organizers hope the market will bring locally-sourced food to the community.

The market is currently in the “build” process with plumbing, electric and new walls.

Organizers hope to turn the booths over to vendors by May 8, with doors opening by June 1.

"We're really excited. This is something the community had wanted for a long time. We had always heard whispers for the need for something like this," said Matthew Meehan, owner of City Market.

He said the market will include a fish market, butcher shop, barbecue, Lebanese restaurant, sit down farm to table restaurant, spice shop, herb shop and donuts.

Greg Buzzard, owner of That Guy's Barbecue, is opening two businesses inside the market - a barbecue joint and a butcher shop.

"This is something that I can leave a legacy for my kids and for my community. And I can't even put it into words, it's amazing," Buzzard said.

Kristy Brandt, owner of Whinding River, is focused on bringing organic food to Bay City for a more farm to table feel.

"To be able to get these products locally is going to make them last longer so you're not going to have to throw away so many fruits and veggies, but also it's going to be more nutritious," Brandt said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.