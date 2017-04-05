Locally made movie to premier at Vassar Theatre

A locally made film will make its theater debut.

“Red Ninja the Sisterhood” will premier Wednesday night at the Vassar Theatre.

The action packed martial arts movie was filmed right here in Mid-Michigan with a cast of local actors.

Saginaw native and martial arts champion Victor Mosson plays a main role in the film as the villain Niko.

"He's pursuing the Golden Manual, which was left by Golden Hands with the secrets to kill with one blow. So there are a lot of martial arts clans that are after the manual," Mosson said.

Tonight’s showing begins at 7 p.m.

