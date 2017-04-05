Cedar Point rides being inspected for May opening

Cedar Point is now less than a month from opening for the season, but before that, each of the 70 rides at the park must pass the annual pre-season inspection.

Inspectors from the Ohio Department of Agriculture have been checking rides for three weeks now, using water-filled dummies that sit in for passengers.

The park said it also conducts its own inspection daily.

The amusement park recently announced it is looking to hire more than 5,000 associates for the upcoming 2017 season. The positions will vary from ride operators to park operations, security & safety and food & beverage.

If you’re interested, you’re encouraged to attend the park’s upcoming job fair to learn more about the positions and meet with hiring managers.

It’s taking place on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Road in Sandusky.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CNN. All rights reserved.