Fidget toys gaining popularity among children, adults

Whether it’s clicking a pen or tapping your nails, many people have some form of subconscious movement to help focus.

Now, a company has created a line of toys to help people do just that. It’s gaining popularity among children and adults alike, and it isn’t just used for fun.

There’s the Fidget Spinner, which was dubbed Forbes magazine’s must-have office toy of 2017.

There’s also the Fidget Cube, which is the 9th most-funded project on Kickstarter having raised more than $6.5 million.

The toys are often used by doctors treating patients with autism, anxiety, OCD and ADHD.

“When they fidget with a fidget toy, it takes their mind off — it soothes their mind. So, it’s mind and body are one,” Psychologist Dr. Harris Stratyner said.

Due to their popularity, toy stores across the nation said they can’t keep Fidget toys from flying off the shelves.

